‘Talakad needs permanent development’

he participants of Wednesday’s meeting here to discuss arrangements for Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava in December this year said Talakad, the temple town in T. Narsipur taluk, lacked basic facilities and suggested permanent development works in view of the religious event.

The temples in and around Talakad – Sri Vaidyeshwara, Sri Maruleshwara, Sri Pathaleshwara, Sri Arakeshwara and Sri Mallikarjuneshwara – do not have basic facilities for devotees.

The meeting, presided over by Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, was told that a sum of ₹12 crore was sanctioned to the Panchalinga Darshana held in 2013. Out of the amount, a sum of ₹ 6,78,01,740 was spent and ₹5,58,00,000 had remained unspent.

The officials told the meeting that the then government had permitted using the surplus funds for the development of Sri Mudukuthore Mallikarjuneshwara Temple.