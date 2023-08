SWR to extend train to Hosapete

August 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Railway officials have approved the extension of the Mumbai-Gadag express train to Hospet.

Train No. 11139/11140 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai – Gadag – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Express and Train No. 11305/11306 Solapur – Gadag – Solapur Express will be extended to Hosapete. These trains are expected to boost tourism and benefit the MSMEs farmers and traders of Koppal and Hosapete region.

Y. Devendrappa and Karadi Sanganna, MPs, will flag off the extension of the above trains from Hosapete on Tuesday.

Train No. 11139 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai at 09:20 p.m.and arrive Hosapete at 12:45 p.m. the next day commencing journey form Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai from Monday.

Enroute this train will have stoppages at Dadar – 09:30/09:33 p.m., Thane – 09:53/09:55 p.m., Kalyan – 10:12/10:15 p.m., Pune – 01:05/01:10 a.m., Kurduvadi – 03:53/03:55 a.m., Solapur – 05:10/05:15 a.m., Vijayapura – 06:50/06:55 a.m., Bagalkot – 08:40/08:45 a.m., Badami – 09:09/09:10 a.m., Gadag – 10:40/10:45 a.m., Koppal – 11:40/11:42 a.m. and Munirabad – 11:55/11:56 a.m..

In the return direction, Train No. 11140 will depart from Hosapete at 02:00 p.m. and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai at 05:10 a.m. he next day with effect commencing journey form Hosapete from Tuesday.

Enroute this train will have stoppages at Munirabad – 02:09/02:10 p.m., Koppal – 02:36/02:38 p.m., Gadag – 03:15/03:20 p.m., Badami – 04:19/04:20 p.m., Bagalkot – 04:48/04:50 p.m., Vijayapura – 06:25/06:30 p.m., Solapur – 08:40/08:45 p.m., Kurduwadi – 09:43/09:45 p.m., Pune – 01:10/01:15 a.m., Kalyan – 03:57/04:00 a.m., Thane – 04:16/04:18 a.m. and Dadar – 04:42/04:45 a.m.

Train No. 11305/11306 Solapur – Hosapete– Solapur Express will depart from Solapur at 11:50 a.m. and arrive Hosapete at 10:00 p.m. the same day with effect commencing journey from Solapur from 29.08.2023.

Enroute the train will have stoppages at Tikekarwadi – 11:59 a.m./12:00 p.m., Hotgi – 12:08/12:10 p.m., Sulerjavalge – 12:25/12:26 p.m., Tadwal – 12:37/12:38 p.m., Pandur – 12:48/12:49 p.m., Lachyan – 12:57/12:58 p.m., Indi Road – 01:09/01:10 p.m., Chorgi – 01:19/01:20 p.m., Nimbal – 01:29/01:30 p.m., Kyataneakeri Road - 01:41/01:42 p.m., Minchnal – 01:53/01:54 p.m., Vijayapura – 02:13/02:15 p.m., Ibrahimpur – 02:24/02:25 p.m., Jumnal – 02:34/02:35 p.m., Honaganahalli – 02:44/02:45 p.m., Mulvad – 02:54/02:55 p.m., Kalgurki Halt – 03:05/03:06 p.m., Kudgi – 03:14/03:15 p.m., Bagevadi Road – 03:24/03:25 p.m., Angadgeri Halt – 03:34/03:35 p.m., Wandal – 03:43/03:44 p.m., Benal – 03:52/03:53 p.m., Almatti – 04:02/04:03 p.m., Kudala Sangam – 04:11/04:12 p.m., Sitimani – 04:21/04:22 p.m., Jadarama Kunte – 04:31/04:32 p.m., Kadlimatti – 04:41/04:42 p.m., Mangela – 04:53/04:54 p.m., Bagalkot – 05:18/05:20 p.m., Guledagudda Road – 05:34/05:35 p.m., Badami – 05:49/05:50 p.m., Lakhmapur- 06:03/06:05 p.m., Holealur – 06:15/06:16 p.m., Mallapur – 06:35/06:36 p.m., Balganur – 06:49/06:50 p.m., Hombal – 07:03/07:04 p.m., Gadag – 07:35/07:40 p.m., Kanginhal – 07:50/07:51 p.m., Harlapur – 08:02/08:03 p.m., Sompur Road – 08:13/08:14 p.m., Bannikoppa – 08:23/08:24 p.m., Bhanapur – 08:35/08:36 p.m., Koppal – 08:48/08:50 p.m., Ginigera – 09:01/09:02 p.m., Hitnal – 09:08/09:09 p.m. and Munirabad – 09:14/09:15 p.m..

In the return direction Train No. 11306 will depart from Hosapete at 12:15 a.m. and arrive Solapur at 09:30 a.m. with effect commencing journey from Hosapete from 30.08.2023.

Enroute the train will have stoppages at Munirabad – 12:23/12:24 a.m., Hitnal – 12:29/12:30 a.m., Ginigera – 12:39/12:40 a.m., Koppal – 12:54/12:55 a.m., Bhanapur – 01:09/01:10 a.m., Bannikoppa – 01:24/01:25 a.m., Sompur Road – 01:34/01:35 a.m., Harlapur – 01:44/01:45 a.m., Kanginhal – 01:54/01:55 a.m., Gadag – 02:05/02:07 a.m., Hombal – 02:17/02:18 a.m., Balganur – 02:30/02:31 a.m., Mallapur – 02:43/02:44 a.m., Holealur – 03:01/03:02 a.m., Lakhmapur- 03:12/03:13 a.m., Badami – 03:26/03:27 a.m., Guledagudda Road – 03:40/03:41 a.m., Bagalkot – 04:03/04:05 a.m., Mangela – 04:17/04:18 a.m., Jadarama Kunte – 04:33/04:34 a.m., Kudala Sangam – 04:47/04:48 a.m., Almatti – 04:55/04:56 a.m., Benal – 05:03/05:04 a.m., Wandal – 05:11/05:12 a.m., Bagevadi Road – 05:23/05:24 a.m., Mulvad – 05:42/05:43 a.m., Honaganahalli – 05:52/05:53 a.m., Jumnal – 06:01/06:02 a.m., Ibrahimpur – 06:13/06:14 a.m., Vijayapura – 06:25/06:30 a.m., Minchnal – 06:47/06:48 a.m., Nimbal – 07:06/07:07 a.m., Chorgi – 07:16/07:17 a.m., Indi Road – 07:27/07:28 a.m., Lachyan – 07:40/07:41 a.m., Pandur – 07:48/07:50 a.m., Tadwal – 07:59/08:00 a.m., Sulerjavalge – 08:09/08:10 a.m., Hotgi – 08:26/08:28 a.m. and Tikekarwadi – 09:08/09:10 a.m..

There will be no change in coach composition of above trains.