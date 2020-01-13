Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated

Tributes were paid to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as the National Youth Day here on Sunday.

The district administration, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram and various other organisations held programmes to mark the occasion.

A large number of people thronged to see the sand sculpture of Swami Vivekananda made by artist Manujath Hiremath at Doddanayakanakoppa Layout here. Many visitors took selfies with the sculpture.

Inaugurating the National Youth Day programme organised by the district administration at the Government First Grade College here, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale said that Swami Vivekananda was a saint philosopher who tried to eradicate darkness from society and inspired millions of youth through his speech.

Vivekananda’s life is full of values and inspiration which motivate every person who has read his books. The younger generation instead of spending their quality time on unwanted things, should make their life more meaningful by studying Vivekananda and treading the path shown by him.

“Any student who embraces the thoughts of Vivekananda will achieve success and climb up the social and professional ladder,” he said.

On this occasion, Swami Vivekananda Jnana Kendra was declared opened. This centre would provide help get access to government programmes, facilities and skill-oriented training.

Harshvardhan Sheelvant delivered a special talk. Collegiate Education Regional Joint Director C.N. Satyanarayan, Mohammad Ajaz Ahmad, G.S. Prabhayyanamath, Prajna Mattihalli, among others, were present.