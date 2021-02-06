Swachh Survekshan: MCC on overdrive to elicit citizens’ feedback

Mysuru lost out on the “cleanest city’’ tag due to a vast gulf that existed on the issue with other cities

The citizens’ feedback under Swachh Survekshan for clean city ranking has crossed 1 lakh mark with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) going on an overdrive to bridge the gap on this parameter in comparison to other cities.

In the previous surveys, the MCC lost out on the “cleanest city’’ due to a vast gulf that existed on the citizens’ feedback parameter when compared to the other cities which were ranked ahead of it by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

MCC health officer D.G.Nagaraj told The Hindu that it crossed the one lakh mark on Thursday and they plan to keep the drive going till March 31 – the last date to provide the feedback. This is expected to narrow the gap on the public feedback parameter where other cities traditionally scored higher than Mysuru.

In the 2020 survey Mysuru secured 1181.25 out of 1500 marks earmarked for citizens feedback while Indore in Madhya Pradesh – which was ranked the cleanest city in India – scored 1416.12 marks. Surat secured 1369.32 marks, Navi Mumbai scored 1327 marks and Ambikapur in Chattisgarh scored 1263.48.. More participation through apps or providing feedback on line would have helped Mysuru surge ahead of other cities and hence the authorities, while focusing on real issues on the ground, are not taking citizens’ feedback lightly this time around, said Dr. Nagaraj.

An additional score of 200 in the feedback parameter would have pushed Mysuru’s status to be ranked among the top 3 as other cities above Mysuru in ranking had a higher citizens’ feedback score. Though Mysuru was ranked 5th in the country overall, cities ranked above it secured less on direct feedback which is more realistic as it is based on the spot visit by the surveyors. On this parameter, Mysuru had edged out even Indore and had scored 875.15 against 874.85 secured by Indore.

The MCC will not ignore the key issues related to garbage collection through door-to-door visits and their disposal apart from identifying black spots and sprucing them up. In addition to the regular pourakarmikas on the rolls of the MCC, the authorities have also roped in additional personnel to take up city cleaning during night.

As part of the Swachh Survekshan the local authorities have also taken up the cleaning up of the Outer Ring Road which had emerged as a dumping yard for the city’s garbage. The issue also figured in the MCC Council meeting and hence it was decided by all the departments to coordinate and each of them have taken up a specific stretch of the nearly 43-km-long road so as to clean it up. This comes ahead of the complete asphalting of the ORR to be taken up by the National Highway Authority of India.

While the citizens’ feedback will be elicited online or through the app till March 31, the face-to-face feedback will be elicited during March. This year the citizens feedback has been accorded higher weightage – 1800 marks out of 6000 marks which 30 per cent against 25 per cent accorded in the last survey (1500 marks out of 6000). However, Dr. Nagaraj said this is being integrated with other activities which will make ground-level changes to shore up the cleanlinesss quotient of Mysuru.