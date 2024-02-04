GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Survey taken up for quadrupling multiple routes in SWR

February 04, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The railway authorities have taken up the survey for quadrupling (four lines) of multiple routes under South Western Railway and this includes the section between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The railway board has sanctioned ₹5.48 crore for the Final Location Survey for quadrupling the Mysuru-Bengaluru section which is among the high-density routes. The other routes where the surveys have been ordered are Bengaluru-Tumakuru, Bangarpete-Jolarpettai, and Hubbali-Hospete. In addition, surveys have also been ordered for doubling the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section and Hassan-Kunigal-Chikkabanavara.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha told media persons that with respect to quadrupling Mysuru-Bengaluru line the exercise will result in reduction in track curvature of the existing lines as well as the two new lines are expected to follow a straight path to a large extent. The railway board approved the works in September 2023 and released ₹21.40 crore for the purpose, he added.

But other sources told The Hindu that quadrupling Mysuru-Bengaluru section could be a major challenge especially after Kengeri as the entire section beyond that was landlocked. Besides, as per the existing rules, there should be 15 meters of free land on either side of the track as safety measure and this will entail large scale land acquisition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.