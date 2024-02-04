GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surjewala seeks Bharat Ratna for Siddaganga seer

February 04, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami, posthumously, for his contribution towards providing free education, shelter, and food to lakhs of children.

“Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami is truly deserving of the posthumous Bharat Ratna. He should have been awarded this earlier. He has fed, cared for, and educated millions upon millions of children for free for decades,” the Congress leader said in a press release.

Meanwhile, responding to the Bharat Ratna announced for BJP senior leader L.K. Advani, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “Let the award be given to Mr. Advani, we are not opposed it. But I had written a letter requesting the award be bestowed upon Shivakumara Swami.” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also urged the Centre on similar lines.

