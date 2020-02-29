Suresh Kumar defends Yatnal’s comments

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday defended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s outbursts against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

“If one speaks what they ought not to, they will have to hear what they ought not to,” remarked the Minister while justifying Mr. Yatnal’s remarks.

While speaking to reporters in Kodagu near here on Saturday, Mr. Kumar described Mr. Doreswamy as an elderly leader, but said the freedom fighter’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were inappropriate.

Earlier this week, the BJP MLA had stirred up a controversy by calling Mr. Doreswamy a “fake freedom fighter” and termed him as being a “Pakistani agent”.