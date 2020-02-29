Karnataka

Suresh Kumar defends Yatnal’s comments

Doreswamy’s words against PM inappropriate

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday defended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s outbursts against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

“If one speaks what they ought not to, they will have to hear what they ought not to,” remarked the Minister while justifying Mr. Yatnal’s remarks.

While speaking to reporters in Kodagu near here on Saturday, Mr. Kumar described Mr. Doreswamy as an elderly leader, but said the freedom fighter’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were inappropriate.

Earlier this week, the BJP MLA had stirred up a controversy by calling Mr. Doreswamy a “fake freedom fighter” and termed him as being a “Pakistani agent”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 10:33:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/suresh-kumar-defends-yatnals-comments/article30952735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY