Supply power to farmers continuously for five hours in three shifts every day: Siddaramaiah to Escoms

October 14, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Amid protests by farmers over inadequate supply of power and attack by the Opposition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held a review of the Energy Department and gave instructions to the MDs of electricity supply companies (Escoms) that electricity should be supplied to farmers continuously for five hours in three shifts every day and precautions should be taken to avoid load shedding.

The demand for power has increased significantly due to a severe drought situation in Karnataka, while electricity generation has reduced. But the government is trying to meet the increasing demand by purchasing power from both inside and outside the State, said the Chief Minister. An order has been issued asking those generating power in the State to supply it to the government.

“The consumption demand now is 15,000 MW to 16,000 MW as against 9,000 MW to 10,000 MW during the corresponding period last year, so this has led to power shortage,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. “We issued an order recently that those generating power in the State should supply it to the government. We will purchase power and try to address the issue,” he said.

From other States

Officials who attended to the review meeting informed that 300 MW electricity from Uttar Pradesh and 600 MW from Punjab would be obtained from November. Action will be taken to purchase short-term 1,500 MW electricity taking the approval of the KERC. They explained that Section 11 of the Electricity Act has been invoked under national disaster management to procure electricity from power generators in the State and the power shortage would be overcome.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has been blaming the Congress government for its failure to handle the power situation in the State. The JD(S) leader has hit out at the government, saying frequent power cuts were adding to the rural distress caused by shortage of rainfall.

On the criticism over frequent power cuts, the Chief Minister said, “Are they aware of the ground reality? There is drought and this has led to the problem, but we are still supplying electricity. However, we are unable to provide three-phase power for seven hours.”

Meanwhile, Energy Minister K.J. George met Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, a couple of days ago, and apprised him of the energy situation in Karnataka.