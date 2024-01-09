GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, was a well-qualified AI expert

January 09, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Suchana Seth, 39, who was arrested in Chitradurga district on Tuesday for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in Goa and transporting the body in her luggage, had many academic accomplishments to her credit going by her profile in Linkedin (now deleted) and other social media platforms.

Hailing from West Bengal, she was an AI expert with about 12 years of experience, a data scientist, and founder and chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up ‘The Mindful AI Lab’. She worked on certain AI and internet-related projects with Harvard University, claims her profile.

Before founding the start-up in the city, Suchana was a senior data scientist at Boomerang Commerce. She designed data-driven products for price optimisation and intelligence and filed two patents during this time. She was also associated with Innovation Labs, an innovation consulting firm, where she worked as a senior analytics consultant at its Data Sciences Group, according to her profile.

Suchana was an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Centre For Internet and Society at Harvard University for two years, contributing to the ethics and governance of Artificial Intelligence and Responsible machine learning in Massachusetts. She built scalable data science solutions for start-ups and industry research labs, and holds patents in text mining and natural language processing, as per information available https://cyber.harvard.edu/people/sseth

As per her LinkedIn profile, Suchana is also passionate about closing the gender gap in data science, and led data science workshops with organisations like Women Who Code. In the past, Suchana has been a Mozilla Open Web Fellow at Data & Society, as per posts available.

