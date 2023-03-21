Sub-Inspector, constable caught by Lokayukta in Ranebennur

March 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday caught a Sub-Inspector of Police and a constable (his driver) red-handed while they were accepting ₹40,000 bribe in Ranebennur of Haveri district.

The Lokayukta Police arrested Sub-Inspector Sunil Teli and constable Sachin Olekar when the constable collected the bribe amount from a local tea stall and handed it over to the Sub-Inspector.

Mr. Teli is said to have sought money from a complainant for not registering a complaint filed against him by his brother’s wife in connection with rent collection from a joint property.

Further investigation is on.