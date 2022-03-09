Students to stage plays at eight-day theatre festival in Dharwad 

College students from the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot and Vijayapura would be staging Kannada plays during the eight-day ‘College Yuva Rangotsava’ theatre festival organised by Dharwad Rangayana

Addressing mediapersons in Dharwad after releasing the publicity material on March 9, director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh S. Paravinaikar said that the theatre festival would begin on March 10 and conclude on March 17. The event is being organised as part of the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Mr. Ramesh said that with the objective of encouraging young students to take interest in theatre, Dharwad Rangayana had organised a one-month-long camp for students from eight select colleges from various districts. “Around 150 college students have been trained by senior theatre artistes, playwrights, directors and the Rangayana staff. These students will be staging the eight plays during the theatre festival,” he said.

All the plays will be staged at the Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru Open Air Theatre of Dharwad Rangayana. After the inaugural programme at 6.30 p.m., the play Brahma Baraha directed by Shashikala Puroti will be staged by students of Good News PU College of Kalaghatagi.

The schedule of the theatre fest is as follows.

March 11: Kanaka Vijaya directed by Vishwanath Kulkarni will be staged by students of Arts and Commerce College for Women, Hubballi

March 12: Kalyanavembudu Mattellihudayya, directed by Satyappa Y.S. by students of V.R. Kushtagi Memorial College, Gadag

March 13: Sadyonmukte, directed by Gayatri Heggodu, by students of Government First Grade College, Alnavar

March 14: Rangaparijata, directed by Mahanthesh Gajendragad, by students of S.M. Bhandari College, Guledgudda, Bagalkot

March 15: Kalyanada Teru, directed by D.H. Kolar, by students of Swami Vivekanand College, Vijayapura

March 16: Olitalla Ninna Salige, directed by Basavaraj Guddappanavar, by students of Government First Grade College, Dharwad

March 17: Sidila Kidi Subhaschandra Bose, directed by Ganga Kalenavar, by students of Gudleppa Hallikeri College, Haveri.

Free entry

Mr. Ramesh said that various theatre personalities and members of Ranga Samaj would participate in the eight-day theatre festival as guests. No entry fee is being charged with the objective of promoting theatre activities.

Member of Ranga Samaj Siddarama Hipparagi said that in the post COVID-19 scenario, the theatre festival would go a long way in promoting theatre among college students. Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Manjunath Dollin was present.