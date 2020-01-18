Students to highlight failure of Union govt.

Several students’ organisations will jointly organise a convention in Kalaburagi on Sunday to highlight the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s failure that includes rising unemployment, farmer’s crisis, inflation and failure to provide safety to women. It will be held at National Ground from 11.00 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Student activist Syed Aleem Illahi addressing a press conference here on Saturday said students from different universities would dance to patriotic songs. They would put up rap and qawwali performances. The convention will highlight the promises the Modi government could not keep. The Centre has failed to give employment to two crore youth every year; it has failed to control the prices of daily commodities and petroleum products, they said.

The convention would also discuss the CAA and NRC.

Lubna Siraj, vice-president, National Women’s Front; Prof. Sadiya Jalal, Aligarh Muslim University; and speakers from various universities and organisation including Campus Front of India, Popular Front of India, Student’s Federation of India, All India Democratic Students Organisation and Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha would participate in the convention at National Ground from 11.00 a.m. to 2 a.m.