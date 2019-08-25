Students take part in interaction on Vachana movement

Various aspects of the Vachana movement initiated in 12th century by Basavanna including eradication of discrimination in the name of caste and gender; promoting rational thinking; Kayaka, respect to physical labour and Dasoha, and the practice of donating wealth earned through hard work to society, were deliberated on in detail at the interaction held as part of the Matte Kalyana campaign in the city on Friday.

Students from various educational institutions took part. Replying to a query from a student, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli Mutt said that caste-based reservation system for admission to educational institutions and for employment should continue till the caste discrimination is eradicated completely.

When a student expressed anguish over the negligence displayed towards development of Udutadi, the birth place of poet Akka Mahadevi, and Balligavi where Allama Prabhu, another prominent Vachanakara was born, the seer said that, as there was no pressure on the government from society in this regard, proper action was taken to create necessary amenities for visitors in these places. He added that, in addition to development of the places related to the Vachana movement, it was necessary to adopt principles advocated by Vachanakaras in one’s personal life.

Basava Marulasidda Swami of Basava Kendra; Abhinava Channabasava Swami of Sadananda Shivayogashrama and Vijalakshmi Balekundri, paediatric cardiologist and writer, were present. A walkathon was organised to mark the campaign in which religious heads of various communities took part. The artists of Shivasanchara theatre troupe staged a play titled Molige Maraiah in the evening.

Sahamatha Vedike and Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Shakha Mutt, Sanehalli, had organised the campaign to create awareness on principles advocated by Basavanna and other Vachanakaras.