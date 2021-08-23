Students return to schools with joy

Students returned to schools with joy when they reopened after nearly a year and a half.

Some schools welcomed children with decorations, some had Rangolis on their premises. Members of the BJP city youth wing and MP Mangala Angadi visited the government high school in Mastamaradi village. She greeted some students with flowers. She noted that the attendance was over 60% and it was very encouraging.

Schools were supplied with hand sanitisers. Staff and teachers used thermal scanners to check for symptoms of fever among students. Teachers also noted down height and weight of students in some schools.

Officials visited some schools in their jurisdiction. Block Education Officer, Belagavi, Ravi Bhajantri visited the Al Ameen High School in Azam Nagar.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Belagavi, Anand Pundalik said that all COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed. “We are not losing sight of the need to build immunity among students. Apart from classes, they will get opportunities for physical activity,” he said.

Deputy Director of Pre University V. Nagaraj said that social distancing and other measures are being taken in pre-university colleges.

Across North Karnataka districts, the attendance of students on the first day was between 30%-50%, officials said. They hoped that this will increase over the week.

In Belagavi district, 487 high schools and 141 pre-university colleges reopened. Students from standards 9 to 12 attended classes.