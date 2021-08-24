Schools in five districts across State yet to open

Schools in five districts in Karnataka — Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada — did not open either because COVID-19 positivity rate remained above 2% or just below.

Below 2%

Schools did not open in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, though COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) had dropped below the 2% in both districts. In Hassan, PU classes restarted, while schools remained closed.

When the State government had taken a decision to open Classes IX to XII in districts, the positivity rate was more than 2%. The district administration has resolved to wait for one more week to open high schools. Hassan DDPI K.S. Prakash said that Class IX and X could be opened next week if the positivity rate remained below 2% till then.

Similarly in Chikkamagaluru, the district administration has decided to wait till the end of August. B.V. Malleshappa, DDPI in Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that the Education Minister had instructed the officers to observe the positivity rate for another week, before taking any further decision.

Teachers try to reach out

At Kodagu, DDPI Sridharan said that teachers will continue their efforts to reach out to children through online modes to ensure continuity in learning. “Once the TPR falls below 2%, Kodagu may also get the government’s nod for reopening schools. Our schools are also ready to conduct physical classes and it all depends on the pandemic situation,” said Mr. Sridharan.

He said children living in some hilly areas of Kodagu are facing problems with Internet connectivity, causing disruption in their online classes. “In such areas, we have taken steps to deliver worksheets and other study materials to the children’s homes through teachers. Online as well as video classes are being done regularly. Our teachers are in touch with parents and children can clear over phone their doubts with lessons.”

Mr. Sridharan said 95% of teachers in Kodagu had been vaccinated and the remaining are being covered.

Wait for two weeks

At Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, following a meeting chaired by S. Angara, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that schools will not be allowed to conduct offline classes for another two weeks. While PU colleges can conduct the physical classes from August 30 by following all COVID-19 protocols. But no student can be forced to attend the physical classes and the on-line classes will have to continue. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that the district will make all efforts to bring down the positivity rate below 2% by August 30 and resume classes.

Meanwhile, according to Education Department officials, a small number of students seemed to have attended classes in these five districts, which were supposed to be closed. In some of these districts as the positivity rate had reduced to less than 2%, the district administration had decided to reopen schools and PU colleges.