Students get lessons on ancient engineering

The Dharwad circle of the Archaeological Survey of India provided an opportunity for students on Friday to learn lessons from ancient structural engineering.

As part of the World Heritage Week, being observed from November 19 to 25, ASI, Dharwad circle, had organised a programme on the premises of the Chandramouleshwar Temple at Unakal in Hubballi. The temple is a centrally protected monument, which dates back to the Chalukya era.

The ASI had organised a workshop on the documentation of historical monuments on the temple premises to give a first-hand experience to the students on the techniques of ancient structural engineering.

A 41-member team of students from School of Architecture of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, led by the department head Vinaya Hiremath, took part in the workshop.

The ASI officials threw light on the ancient engineering techniques and helped the students get practical experience on the documentation work of ancient monuments.

Interacting with the students, they elaborated on how important structural engineering was with reference to ancient architecture. They also englightened the students on the conservation and documentation practised by ASI.