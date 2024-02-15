GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students asked to participate in reformation process

February 15, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court advocate Leena Dabiru has said that to safeguard the constitutional values, students should participate in reformation process and in debate and decision making process.

She was delivering a special lecture on “Constitution of India and Practical Aspects of Writ Petition” at KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Thursday.

She highlighted the principles laid down in the preamble to achieve social, economic and political justice.

Ms. Leena Dabiru said that there was a need to bring awareness about the importance of public interest litigation to protect the rights of the people and called upon the students to educate the people about fundamental rights.

Principal of the college Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri presided over the function and alumni Dr. Devaraja Raichur, was present. Faculty member Prof. Swapna Somayaji welcomed the gathering and student representative Chaitra Bhat proposed vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.