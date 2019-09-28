Student found dead after he stabs friend

A student of Class X of Dr. Ambedkar Ramabai High School is said to have ended his life out of fear of being caught by the police on Thursday night. The police found the body near a mango tree in a field on the outskirts of Hiriyuru.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Naveen of Nanjaiahana Kottige Ashraya Colony in Hiriyuru of Chitradurga district.

Naveen and his classmate Bharat Kumar had gone out in the afternoon on Thursday and allegedly quarrelled among themselves. In a fit of rage, Naveen, the police said, stabbed Bharat Kumar with a broken glass bottle on Thursday afternoon.

Seeing his friend bleeding from his stomach, Naveen fled the spot, the police added.

Students and teachers rushed to the spot and immediately shifted Bharat Kumar to the taluk government hospital in Hiriyuru where he is under medical treatment.

Naveen, who was very disturbed by what had happened, went to his house. He, however, left immediately only to end his life in a field on the outskirts of Hiriyuru.

Shepherds who spotted the body near a mango tree in the field informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and then informed the parents of the boy about the incident.