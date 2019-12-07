Student comes under the wheel of school bus in Mandya

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death after coming under the wheel of his school bus on Saturday evening. The accident occurred at Kodi Doddi, near Keregodu.
Srinidhi, a student of SLN Convent near Keregodu, died before his mother and others could try to save him, said the Keregodu police. According to them, a group of students and their parents were returning after attending school day programmes.
The boy was standing near the door. He lost his balance as the bus was being driven rashly and fell outside as the door suddenly opened because of the speed of the vehicle, the police said. Before the driver could apply the brakes and others could grab hold the boy, he came under the wheels. The police have registered a case.
