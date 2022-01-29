Structures in 12 unauthorised layouts demolished

Demolition drive carried out by Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority

Structures in as many as 12 unauthorised residential layouts that were developed without permission from the competent authorities were demolished in a demolition drive carried out by the staff of the Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) on Friday.

Chairman of HDUDANagesh Kalaburagi said the officials had identified 36 unauthorised layouts for demolition. Although the layout developers were issued notices twice, they failed to respond to the notices and so it was decided to conduct the drive, he said.

In the drive that started early in the morning on the Hosa Yellapur and Hebballi Road stretch, boundary stones, drains, electricity poles and other structures were demolished in the 12 unauthorised layouts. Although there was resistance from a few land owners, the authorities carried out the drive under police protection.