Stolen properties worth ₹1.39 crore returned to owners

KALABURAGI

Stolen articles and valuables worth ₹1.39 crore were returned to the respective owners during the property return parade, conducted by the Kalaburagi district police on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu said that the recovered articles related to 61 cases, which were solved, out of the 243 that were reported in the district between November 2020 and April 2022.

The recovered items include gold jewellery worth ₹1,03,50,500; silver ornaments worth ₹13,600; ₹1.97 lakh in cash; around 60 vehicles estimated to be ₹19.74 lakh, and electrical equipment worth ₹77,000.

Out of the 61 cases that were cracked, solving one case alone yielded 1.68 kg gold ornaments. Kishan Lal, a Mumbai-based gold wholesale merchant was robbed by a gang at Dharmapur village near Shahabad in the district on November 23, 2021. Following that, a case was registered at University police station, and the police officials successfully cracked the case and arrested 12 members and recovered 1.68 kilograms of gold from their possession, he said.

Shivaleela, a resident of Sharan Nagar in Kalaburagi, was left delighted after the city police returned 45 grams of gold ornaments, which was stolen from her while she was returning home after attending a marriage party. The police arrested the chain-snatchers within 13 days. She thanked the Kalaburagi police for bringing the item of value back to her.

To improve the beat patrolling in the city, the Kalaburagi police had launched the e-Beat system. Mr. Srinivasalu said that by introducing the system, patrolling would be monitored using mobile applications.

The system will replace the manually entry and the police personnel on beat duty would have to scan the QR code from the location points of their beats.

The Assistant Police Commissioners would monitor the patrolling and beat system divided into 800 zones in the city, he added.