Statues of Ambedkar, Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna unveiled in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

March 28, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday unveiled the statues of Father of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, Kittur queen Rani Chennamma and her confidante Sangolli Rayanna who fought the British in front of the West Entrance of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and said that they will serve as an inspiration for all.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statues, Mr. Bommai said that while Belagavi is the crown of Karnataka, the statues of Ambedkar, Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna will be the crown of Suvarna Soudha.

The Chief Minister said: “Historically Belagavi is a prominent city. The bugle of Indian freedom struggle was first blown by Kittur queen Rani Chennamma. Her confidante Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom and sacrificed his life.”

“During our freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandihi visited Belagavi and B.R. Ambedkar visited Chikkodi. In fact, the highest number of freedom fighters are in Belagavi district and they played a significant role in the freedom struggle,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the installation of the statues of the great personalities will always inspire people. “The objective is also to see that the impact of the life, contribution and sacrifice of these great personalities is cast inside the Suvarna Soudha so that the power centre initiated works that will facilitate the establishment of a welfare state, peace and prosperity.”

Elaborating on the welfare schemes and development projects of the present dispensation, Mr. Bommai said that during the recent legislature session in Belagavi, works worth ₹5,500 crore had been initiated.

“This apart, the setting up of Kittur Karnataka Development Authority and Development Board has been announced in the recent budget. The Board will facilitate the initiation of mega projects and release of special grants and also the formulation of congenial policies,” he said.

Gandhi’s statue

The Chief Minister said that as it has been planned to install a big statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Suvarna Soudha, it will take some time, as the work is likely to be completed in two-three months.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri termed it a golden lettered day in the history of Suvarna Soudha, which was constructed in Belagavi to meet the aspirations of the people of Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Kageri said that the installation of the statues and portraits of freedom fighters and great leaders is aimed at reminding the people about the sacrifices of their forefathers. The elected representatives have the crucial responsibility of working for the welfare of the people, he added.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti termed the day a historical one and said that the statues were also aimed at informing the younger generation about the sacrifices of the great personalities and reminding them about the great responsibility of leading the country.

Ministers C.C. Patil, Shashikala Jolle, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Murugesh Nirani, several MLAs, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, and others were present.