State urged to take all-party delegation to Centre on Mekedatu

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said that the State Government should show its concern over the Mekedatu project by taking a delegation of all parties to the Centre, while not giving much importance to the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu Government against the project.

He was speaking to reporters in Raichur on Wednesday.

He demanded that the Chief Minister fulfil his assurance given at the all-party meeting wherein he had said that he is committed to implementing the project and also that he will take a delegation to the Centre to put pressure on it for the purpose.

“The resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Government is in no way concerned to the State. We are asking for our water share. Thus, the State Government should convince the Centre of this need,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

Referring to the recent election results in five States, Mr. Shivakumar said that the Congress has now won more seats when compared to the last elections. “However, the BJP is claiming that it has registered victory in more seats than us. It is not correct.,” he said.

To a question, he replied that the party’s digital membership drive is still on. Already, 28 lakh people have become members and the party is aiming at having 1.20 lakh members in Raichur district. “The drive will end by March 30 and it will cover around 50 lakh members by then,” he added.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre, D.S. Hulageilri, N.S. Boseraju, Hampanagowda Badarli, Basanagowda Badarli and others were present.