State to decide on extending lockdown after PM’s meet on Saturday

The State Cabinet will take a decision on extending the lockdown based on suggestions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his videoconference with Chief Ministers to be held on Saturday.

The Cabinet on Thursday held detailed discussions on the impact of COVID-19 on the economic activities and the daily lives of people.

“Almost all Ministers are of the opinion that the lockdown should continue for another 15 days after April 14. However, we will take an appropriate decision after Mr. Modi’s meeting on April 11 and chart out the future course of action,” said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after chairing the Cabinet meeting. “We will decide on whether to continue the lockdown or control hotspot districts.”

The Cabinet discussed recommendations by various task forces constituted on relaxing the lockdown.

The task force on health, headed by Devi Shetty, recommended the closure of all educational institutions till May 30; operation of industries, IT/ BT and garments units at 50% strength; continuation of the lockdown in hotspot areas, and stopping mass transport — such as Namma Metro, buses, trains, flights — till April 30. However, it permitted the plying of autorickshaws.

The Chief Minister said he held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners, and Agriculture Department officials have been instructed to ensure the timely supply of farm inputs, such as fertilizer, seeds, and other items.

On the damage to paddy in Koppal district owing to unseasonal rain in the last few days, the Chief Minister said the Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to conduct a survey of crop loss for providing compensation.

Similarly, the Chief Minister asked officials to conduct a survey of floriculture losses.

Ministers in charge of districts have been instructed to step up battle against COVID-19. Food items will be distributed to all poor families, irrespective of whether they have BPL ration cards, he added.