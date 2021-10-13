State reports 357 new cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 357 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,82,089. Bengaluru Urban reported 140 and five deaths.

With 10 deaths, the toll rose to 37,916. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 438 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,34,523. The state now has 9,621 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.31%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.80%.

As many as 1,12,780 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,948 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,88,71,497.