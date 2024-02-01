GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State officials ‘not aware’ of Nilambur-Nanjangd railway line location survey

February 01, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The final location survey for the 236 km Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line which was opposed by Karnataka was gaining traction but the State officials are not in the know over the developments.

The State had unequivocally rejected the proposal in the past on environmental grounds as the alignment was speculated to pass through Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the buffer zone. There was stiff opposition to it from wildlife activists as well. The votaries of the project had argued that the alignment would skirt the tiger reserve and the new line would reduce the journey time from Mysuru to Ernakulam and other parts of Kerala.

The Ministry of Railways and the Railway Board issued a circular on May 9th, 2023 sanctioning ₹5.90 crore for the final location survey for the new line between Nilambud in Kerala and Nanjangud in Karnataka.

However, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Malkhede said that his office has not received any communique about the final location survey. “If the alignment cuts through the forests then our permission was a must but nothing has come before us so far,” he said and speculated that the survey may be confined to the Kerala-side of the proposed alignment.

Senior officials of the railways here were also oblivious of the final location survey and said if it was an aerial survey entailing the use of drones – as in the case of Mysuru-Kushalnagar line – then it would be conducted by a private agency to ascertain the beginning and the end point of the railway line.

Meanwhile #savebandipur was trending on social media with activists underlining that both Bandipur and Nagarahole harboured some of the highest densities of tigers and elephants in the country.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.