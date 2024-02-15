GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Job Mela in B’luru: DC tells Chamarajanagar students to register

February 15, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The youth of Chamarajanagar aspiring to find employment have got an opportunity as a State-level mega job mela is being organised in Bengaluru on February 26 and 27. The unemployed youth can make use of the opportunity, participating in the mela in large numbers, said Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

At a meeting of the Skill Mission Committee held in Chamarajanagar, to facilitate the registration of the youth from the district in the job mela organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, she said over 500 top companies are expected to participate in the job mela at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Candidates with SSLC, PUC, ITI, Diploma, Nursing, Degree, Post-graduate degree, engineering, and other qualifications can register and participate in the mela. They can register through the Skill Connect portal. The candidates in the district would be guided for enrolment opening camps at the GP levels.

A counter will also be operated outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to facilitate the youth to register their names for the mela. A help desk will function at the taluk offices to guide the candidates, she said.

