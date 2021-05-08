State govt. should bear medical expenses of poor patients: Revanna

H.D. Revanna, former Minister and JD(S) MLA, has demanded that the State government bear the medical expenses of poor COVID-19 patients.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Revanna said many poor families had been finding it difficult to pay the bills in private hospitals. With no beds in government hospitals, the patients were forced to get admission in private hospitals.

He also criticised the State government for not setting up an oxygen plant last year. The situation was going out of control. Many people were dying without getting oxygen.

The JD(S) MLAs of Hassan district will provide ₹15 lakh each to have necessary infrastructure facilities for supplying oxygen, he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda called up Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish over the phone and got the details of the COVID-19 situation in the district. He also suggested him take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection. Similarly, he also spoke to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and appealed to him to ensure oxygen supply to the hospitals in the district.