State Government committed to developing Kalyana Karnataka region: Nirani

Reiterating that the State Government is committed to developing Kalyana Karnataka region, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the demand for statehood for the region is not fair on the part of any organisation.

He was speaking to media persons after offering floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the 66th Rajyotsava celebrations at Nagareshwar School Grounds here on Monday. Mr. Nirani said that the government is keen on developing each district of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Minister also recalled the promise made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to double the allocation for Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) from the existing ₹1,500 crore to ₹3,000 crore every year provided the board fully utilises the funds allocated for 2021-22 before March-end.

Replying to a question, Mr. Nirani said that though he has not visited Gadikeshwar village in Chincholi taluk, which recorded mild tremors last month, he has taken stock of the situation. He is scheduled to visit the village on November 11 for a village stay programme, he added.

He said that the State Government’s ambitious programme, “Udyami Agu, Udyoga Needu”, to encourage budding entrepreneurs, which was launched in Bengaluru last month, had received good response. Nearly 10,000 budding entrepreneurs participated in the workshop. Such a workshop will be organised in Kalaburagi on November 11, Mr. Nirani added.

The workshop is aimed at creating awareness among young professionals and graduate-students on the advantages of becoming entrepreneurs.

KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi and Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande were present.