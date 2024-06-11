GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State delegation meets industry leaders at London Tech Summit

Published - June 11, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge visited the place on the banks of the Thames in London where the bust of social reformer Basaveshwara has been installed.

Priyank Kharge visited the place on the banks of the Thames in London where the bust of social reformer Basaveshwara has been installed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation from Karnataka, headed by Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & BT, and Science & Technology, met industry leaders at the London Tech Summit on Monday.

At the summit, the delegation also interacted with Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Arm Holdings plc, discussed matters regarding semiconductor manufacturing, benefiting from a global start-up ecosystem, exchange programmes on innovation, etc.

The State government has also decided to collaborate with the “Access in Tokyo” team in order to foster market expansion for Karnataka and Tokyo-based start-ups, in addition to curating a Global Innovation Alliance Market Access Programme (GIA-MAP) in association with Tokyo Innovation Base.

The Japanese government and industry bodies also decided to participate in tech events including the 2024 Bangalore Tech Summit.

The delegation from Karnataka also met Peter Stephens, Director of Government Partnerships at Arm Holdings plc.

Headquartered in Cambridge, it primarily operates in the semiconductor, microprocessor, graphic processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU) designs. The company, focuses on CPU technology building the future of computing, licenses the instruction sets for modern chips to various partners, who then customise it to suit their applications.

Arms Holdings plc has offices in Bengaluru and Noida. They have an annual turnover of $3.23 billion.

Ends

