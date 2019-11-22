Stakeholders oppose move to shift Film City from Mysuru

The confusion over the fate of the proposed Film City project in Mysuru has worried the stakeholders of tourism industry here who are now demanding that the project should be retained in Mysuru without creating any more uncertainty.

Referring to the BJP government’s apparent move to shift the project from Mysuru to Bengaluru, the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association opposed the move and urged the government to keep the project in the district considering Mysuru’s potential as a popular destination and its many other strengths.

When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, he had announced the project and set aside 100 acres of land for Film City at Himmavu in Varuna constituency. However, after the coalition government under H.D. Kumaraswamy was formed, there were moves to shift the project to Ramanagaram. Eventually, on the insistence of Mr. Siddaramaiah, the project was finally retained in Mysuru.

Now, there are talks again to shift the project. “This should not happen. The governments should make up their mind and not create confusion. The land has been kept ready and the budget allocation has been made. At this stage, no attempt should be made to relocate the project,” said Association President Narayana Gowda.

Disneyland project

He told reporters here on Friday that the Disneyland project proposed at KRS dam site should not be stalled. “If at all the project has to be shifted, let it be shifted to Mysuru district.”