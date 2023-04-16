Stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kolar today

April 16, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST

After several delays, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally on Sunday in Kolar. It will be in the same place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he has been convicted of criminal defamation, resulting in him being stripped of the membership of the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Gandhi will address the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally and inaugurate the newly constructed Indira Gandhi Bhavan, an office and auditorium with a seating capacity of 750 people, near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru. The venue in Kolar was inspected on Saturday by Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mr. Shivakumar, and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are expected to participate in the events.