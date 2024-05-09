GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSLC exam results: Kodagu in 4th place, Mandya 19th

Chamarajanagar slips to 24th place from 7th place; Mandya was in 2nd position last year

Published - May 09, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With 91.24 per cent results in SSLC examination, Kodagu has secured 4th place in Karnataka.

Out of 5,905 students who appeared for the exam, 5,393 students have passed.

Among them, 2,859 boys who appeared, 2,531 have passed. Out of 3,056 girls, 2,862 girls have passed.

Siri M. is the district topper scoring 620 marks. She is a student of Fatima Convent in Kushalnagar.

DDPI Chandrakanth said the preparatory examination at the school level and the teachers’ attention to students helped in achieving the outstanding results.

Mandya has secured 19th place in the SSLC examination, registering 74.54 percent results. It was in second place last year. The district’s depressing performance has shocked the DPI authorities.

Navaneeth of Morarji Desai School, Mandya has scored 623 out of 625 marks. Navaneeth’s father is an agriculturist.

The SSLC results in Chamarajanagar are also not encouraging as it slipped to 24th place from 7th place with 71.59 per cent results.

