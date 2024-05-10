GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Shraddha V.K., Venkatesh R. emerge district toppers in Kalaburagi with 620 marks

Despite exemplary scores, Kalaburagi district dropped to 34th position among district-wise results this year

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 12:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shraddha V. Kumbar of SBR Public school secured 620 marks.

Shraddha V. Kumbar of SBR Public school secured 620 marks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalaburagi district slipped from 28th position from last year to 34th place this year in SSLC examination pass percentage. However, students from a few institutions managed to secure top marks with their outstanding performances.

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar Residential School brought laurels to the institute with their sterling performance in Class 10 examination-1.

Shraddha V. Kumbar and Venkatesh R. have emerged as district toppers securing 620/ 625 marks (99.2%); followed by Veerprasad G with 619 marks (99.04%) and Manya A. Gouda with 618 marks (98.88%).

Venkatesh R Kulkarni of SBR Public school secured 620 marks.

Venkatesh R Kulkarni of SBR Public school secured 620 marks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 As many as 35 students scored above 95% and 103 students secured above 90% in SBR Residential Public School.

Chaitra, a student of Kannada Convent School, secured 619 marks (99.04%).

Bhagyashree S. of SRN Mehta School secured 617 marks (98.72%) ; Md. Saad Ahmed Raza scored 616 marks (98.56%); Shreya P.K. and Srihari Reddy both secured 614 marks (98.24%) each. Around 29 students of SRN Mehta School scored above 95%. 

