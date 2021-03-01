Sriramulu announces sports schools in 10 districts

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu said that the State government will start sports schools in 10 districts in the State and appoint around 500 wardens and teachers to the residential schools.

Speaking after the inaugurating a Morarji Desai Residential School near Upanayakanahalli at Hagaribommanahalli taluk in Ballari district on Monday, the Minister said that better infrastructure would be provided to all residential schools run by his department.

“All-round progress is possible only through education. Along with formal education, the students need to learn and internalise noble values and practices. Our government is committed to providing all better learning environments in all the schools. We are going to start sports schools in 10 districts across the State. We are also planning to appoint 500 wardens and teachers to residential schools in the days to come,” he said.

Referring to the request made by Hagaribommanahalli MLA Bhima Naik to sanction Ambedkar and Valmiki community centres for his constituency, Mr. Sriramulu said that he would ensure the sanction soon after receiving the list of places where the community centres were to be built.

The Minister also took a round at the premises of the Morarji Desai Residential School in Upanayakanahalli that was built at a cost of ₹19 crores and took stock of the buildings and the facilities put in place. He later visited Hagaribommanahalli government hospital where COVID-10 vaccination was underway.

Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa, Hagaribommanahalli tahsildar Sharanamma, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Rachappa and other officers were present.