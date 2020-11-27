Srinivas Prasad miffed with CM over appointments to boards

‘He should have applied his mind and taken decisions after wider consultations’

Veteran politician and BJP MP representing Chamarajanagar V. Srinivas Prasad on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the recent choices made by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for nominations to the posts of chairperson of boards and corporations.

“I am not at all happy with the nominations made to the boards and corporations. He should have applied his mind and taken decisions after wider consultations,” Mr. Prasad said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru after participating in a Constitution Day programme.

Taking exception to the “hurried” manner in which the appointments had been made, Mr. Prasad said he had shared his reservations on the matter with the Chief Minister in Mysuru on Wednesday. However, the Chief Minister, who had to leave for another programme in Talakad, assured him of addressing the concerns soon.

Mr. Prasad said the post of Chief Minister, which has a lot of powers, also comes with a lot of pulls and pressures. He said the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost power as well as the elections from his home constituency of Chamundeshwari as he “lacked wisdom”. “So, I am advising the present Chief Minister to be patient and exercise wisdom while taking decisions,” he said.

In view of the newcomers into the BJP from the JD(S) and the Congress, who have to be given berths in the Ministry, Mr. Prasad said the BJP MLAs have to be accommodated as chairpersons to various boards and corporations. With two-and-a-half years of the present Assembly term having been completed, such decisions have to be taken carefully, he said.

To a query on the speculation over the change of Chief Minister, Mr. Prasad said he did not have any knowledge about it. The BJP was a national party and any decision in the matter would be taken by its leaders, he said.