Srinivas Joshi bags Rhett-Buckler Award

Ophthalmic surgeon from Hubballi Srinivas M. Joshi receiving the Rhett-Buckler Award at New York, U.S., recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The noted ophthalmic surgeon from Hubballi wins it for a record sixth time

Noted ophthalmic surgeon from Hubballi, Srinivas M. Joshi of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute bagged the Rhett-Buckler Award for a record sixth time at the annual conference of the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) held at New York in the U.S. recently.

Dr. Srinivas Joshi bagged the award for the best surgical video during the conference and it is the sixth time that he has won it, a release from M.M. Joshi Eye Institute said.

As part of the conference, a video competition is organised during the ASRS Film Festival where reputed vitreo-retinal surgeons participate to display the best surgical steps for retinal conditions and the winner is given the Rhett-Buckler Award, which is also called as the Oscar for the Best Retinal Surgical video.

Dr. Srinivas Joshi, who received the award at the conference, has attributed it to the M.M. Joshi Eye Institute, founded by his father and Padma Shree award winner M.M. Joshi.