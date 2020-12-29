Spices’ exports cross 7 lakh tonnes in first half of current fiscal

19 per cent growth seen compared to the corresponding period last year

Export of spices from India looked up during the pandemic with the country crossing the 7 lakh tonnes mark in the period between April and September 2020.

A statement from the Spices Board said export of spices, which had fetched ₹12,273.81 crore in the first half of the current fiscal between April and September, had grown by 19 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Chilli, cumin, turmeric, coriander and ginger were the top five most-exported spices from India”, the statement said.

Chilli remained the largest exported spice with a shipment of 2.64 lakh tonnes, fetching ₹3,605 crores during the period. Cumin came next with a shipment of 1.53 lakh tonnes, valued at ₹2,167 crore, registering an increase of 33 per cent and 22 per cent in quantitative and value terms respectively.

It was small cardamom, regarded as the Queen of Spices, which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value. “It contributed to the overall exports during the period, rising 483 per cent in value terms and 368 per cent in quantity. During the period, 1,900 tonnes of small cardamom, valued at ₹329.5 crore, was exported against 405 tonnes valued at ₹56.52 crore during the same period last year”, the statement said.

The Spices Board claimed that the spices with immunity boosting properties had been in great demand during the on-going pandemic. Turmeric registered agrowth of 42 per cent in quantity with a shipment of 99,000 tonnes, valued at ₹858.10 crore, marking an increase of 35 per cent in value terms as compared to the same period last fiscal.

Also, a total of 23,700 tonnes of ginger was exported all over the world, registering a growth of 86 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

“The export of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, and dill seed grew substantially, contributing to the spices export basket in the period. The export of fenugreek grew by 58 per cent in quantitative and 61 per cent in value terms with a shipment of 17,200 tonnes. Coriander saw an increase of 9 per cent in quantity and 19 per cent in value terms with a shipment of 26,750 tonnes, fetching ₹227.32 crore”, the Spices Board said.

Nutmeg and mace recorded 49 per cent increase in quantity and 45 per cent increase in value with an export of 1,650 tonnes valued at ₹75.50 crore.

Value-added spices such as curry powders and pastes remained popular in many countries resulting in an increase in their exports with a shipment of 19,500 tonnes, valued at ₹462.12 crore.

During the period, a total volume of 4,150 tonnes of celery valued at ₹52.40 crore was exported as against 3,260 tonnes valued at ₹.35.18 crore of last year, registering an increase of 27 per cent in volume and 49 per cent in value.

Spice oils and oleoresins along with spices such as tamarind, saffron and others shared a significant part in the spices export basket of April-September 2020.