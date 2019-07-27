Special children go on nature trail

It was a new experience for Harsha to learn about the texture of trees and leaves while listening to a variety of sounds including the chirping of birds at Kukkarahalli lake in the city.

A visually challenged student of the Industrial Training Centre of National Association of Blind (NAB) in Yadavgiri in Mysuru, Harsha was part of a group of visually challenged and speech and hearing impaired students taken on a nature trail to Kukkarahalli lake on Saturday morning.

Naturalist Mohan Kumar Moolepetlu spoke about the different varieties of flora and fauna and the lives of the birds in and around the lake area.

The trail was organised by Rotaract Mysore Midtown, Mahajana First Grade College and Tiger Adventure Foundation. A total of 19 speech and hearing impaired and six visually challenged students, along with three interpreters and one visually challenged instructor, participated in the programme.

Darshan, a speech and hearing impaired student, said the trial was the first of its kind for him. “I have seen nature, but this is the first time I came to know of a variety of flora and fauna and different species of birds like the stork, pelican, egret and grey heron,” he said.

The explanation Mr. Kumar was communicated to the students in sign language by Sriram and Narasimharaju.

D.S.D. Solanki, chairman, Tiger Adventure Foundation, and Srinivas, manager, Industrial Training Centre of National Association of Blind, Yadavigir, were also present.