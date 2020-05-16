Some 3,000 labourers depart from DK

Around 3,000 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand left for their home towns in the two Shramik Special trains, while 193 passengers boarded the Thiruvanathapuram-New Delhi Special train on Saturday.

The 1,520 migrant labourers left from Kabaka Puttur Railway Station in the Shramik Special train bound to Lucknow on Saturday morning. According to a release by the South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, the train comprised of 18 sleeper coaches and two general second class compartments. The train is likely to reach Lucknow at 6.30 a.m. on May 18, the release said.

Around 1,500 labourers boarded the another Shramik Special train to Bokaro in Jharkhand. This departed from Mangaluru Junction Railway station on Saturday night. T

The Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Special train departed from Mangaluru Junction around 8 a.m. on Saturday. While 99 passengers got down, 193 boarded the train, according to a release by the Southern Railway.