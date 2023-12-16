Solid Waste Management Company awaits HC evaluation for waste collection tender

December 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) is now awaiting evaluation of its much delayed garbage collection and transportation tender by the High Court of Karnataka, to recall tenders again.

BSWML has been trying to finalise the garbage tenders from early 2022 and nearly two years into the process is still unable to do so, amidst opposition by a section of contractors and NGOs. The tender that was floated was even recalled once. Under the new proposed tender, a single vehicle will be used to collect wet and dry waste. Currently, in most wards, two vehicles are used for the collection and more money is spent for collection, the civic body argues. The new tender is based on the Indore model, a city that secured top ranks in Swachh Sarvekshan surveys for successive years. However, the city moved from a single vehicle to separate vehicles collecting wet and dry waste, after complaints alleging garbage collectors mixing even segregated waste into one container.

A contractor named Umesh approached the High Court requesting the court to monitor the tender process. The court had asked BSWML to submit tender details in a sealed cover and file an affidavit, which it has done. The ourt is yet to evaluate the tender, following which the tender process will begin again, a senior BSWML official said. However, the petitioner wants the High Court to monitor the entire tender process.

The tender, much touted for how it would overhaul the garbage collection in the city, has not only been mired in bureaucratic red tape, but also attracted opposition from a section of contractors and organisations, presently collecting dry waste. BSWML had floated tenders for 243 wards in 2022, after which it had to recalled, as the Urban Development Department directed the company to send the tender details to a committee for scrutiny. This tender evaluation committee was formed by the previous BJP government after Belagavi-based contractor Santosh allegedly ended life accusing former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of taking bribe for clearing bills. However, after passing muster of this evaluation, a contractor has again sought evaluation of the tender by the High Court.

Meanwhile, the tender process was kept on the backburner during the Assembly elections earlier this year. However, it was again derailed as the new incumbent Congress government came out with a new notification reducing the number of wards in the city from 243 to 225. The officer said the tender, which was drafted in line with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, hit many hurdles but this time the company was confident of passing the evaluation of the High Court.