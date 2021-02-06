Social activist Sharada Acharya dead

Social activist Sharada Acharya (in picture), 89, passed away at her house in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Ms. Acharya was the member of the Manglauru City Municipal Council for three terms. She was the vice-president of the Karnataka unit of Jan Sangh for nine years and was in the prison during Emergency. She was the Janata Party candidate from the Mangalore Assembly Constituency in the State Assembly elections in 1978. She was active in Bharat Scouts and Guides and was the treasurer of the Siri Horticulture Association. She leaves behind two sons, including RSS Mangaluru City Corporation unit joint convenor Sunil Acharya, and a daughter.

In his condolence message, State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel remembered the work of Ms. Acharya in various capacities in Mangaluru. He prayed the God to give her family members the strength to bear the loss.