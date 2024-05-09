1. SSLC annual exam-2 will be held from June 6

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to conduct the SSLC annual exam 2 from June 7 to 14, across the state and it announced the examination schedule.

Failed candidates and students who want to improve their marks can write the exam 2. Students can register for exam 2 through the schools or online on KSEAB portal. May 16th is the last date for applying the application.

Schedule of SSLC Exam 2:

June 7: First language-Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit.

June 8: Third language-Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu.

June 10: Mathematics

June 12: Science,

June 13: Second language- English, Kannada

June 14: Social Science

2. Applying for photo copies:

May 16 is the last date to apply for a scanned copy of the answer scripts of SSLC annual exam 1. The students can apply for revaluation and re-totaling from May 13 to 22.

3. Of the 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exams, 6,31,204 cleared the exam 1. Continuing the trend, girls fared better than boys; of the 4,23,829 girls who appeared, 3,43,788 passed, while of 4,36,138 boys, 2,87,416 cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 81.11 and boys is 65.8%.

4. Rural students outperformed their urban counterparts with an overall pass percentage of 74.17. As many as 72.83% urban students manage to pass. Unaided private schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.46, wherein government schools came out with 72.46% and aided schools scored 72.22%.

5. In the first language, 7,664 students secured full marks, which is 50% less compared to the previous year. In 2022-23, a total of 14,983 students secured out of out marks in the first language. The trend is the same in all the subjects. In the second language, this number is 5,593 as against the 9,754 in 2023. In the third language, 10,890 students scored 100 out of 100 and it was 16,170 last year. In mathematics, 784 children scored full marks, 277 in science, and 2,060 in social science. Last year, this was 2,132, 983 and 8,311 respectively.

6. Zero and 100% results: A total of 78 schools got zero results in Class 10 exam 1 this year. The number was 34 last year. Of the 78, three schools were government, 13 aided and 62 unaided schools.

The number of schools securing 100% results has reduced from 3,823 to 2,288 this time. This includes 785 government, 206 aided and 1,297 unaided schools.

When looking at the medium-wise pass percentage, English medium students dominate the results with 88.29%, followed by 75.59% Telugu medium, 73.68% Tamil medium, 69.24% Kannada, 69.32% Marathi, 68.87% Hindi, and 63.49% Urdu medium.