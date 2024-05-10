Snippets on Syed Ghani Khan’s effort to preserve many rice varieties from extinction

A grain consumed by millions

Rice in its domesticated form is the staple food for over half of the world’s human population, particularly in Asia and Africa. Historins believe that Asian rice was domesticated in China some 13,500 to 8,200 years ago, while African rice was domesticated in Africa some 3,000 years ago. China and India are among the largest consumers of rice.

The interest began with a gift

The quest for rice collection by Syed Ghani Khan began in the year 2000 and he had about 40 varieties and strains of paddy. This has grown to 1350 so far by 2024 and the number is growing with each passing year. It all began with a relative gifting him a sack of nearly 40 strains of paddy and Ghani Khan realised that he knew nothing of their nature or origin.

How his rice collection got a fillip

Though Ghani Khan used to informally collect varieties of rice, his quest for the exotic paddy seeds received a fillip when he joined the Save Our Rice campaign in 2004. The involvement in the Save Our Rice campaign brought Ghani Khan in contact with other rice saviours from across the country like Debal Deb with whom he exchanged different varieties of rice.

Honours received by Ghani Khan

The conservation of different varieties of paddy and rice by Ghani Khan drew the attention of the Government of India when he received the Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Award instituted by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India in the year 2012. He has been the recipent of several other awards.

A rich heritage in mangoes too

The nearly 15 acres of land at Kirugavalu in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, inherited by Syed Ghani Khan, belonged to his forefathers some of whom were in service with the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. The land has 120 varieties of mangoes in the orchard called Badaa Baagh and the exotic varieties are not found anywhere else.