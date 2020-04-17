SKDRDP to donate ₹5 cr to PMCARES

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) on Friday announced contribution of ₹5 crore to the PMCARES fund to help the government combat Covid-19.

Project Chairman and Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade made the announcement at a meeting held at Dharmasthala on Friday, said SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a release.

Besides helping people in need of essential commodities at different parts of the state, SKDRDP personnel have also been providing food to the needy. The Project has also commenced a programme to help projects to artisans returning from urban areas to their native places. It has been arranging machinery, working capital and marketing facilities to such artisans, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Project has also arranged emergency loan facility to members of self help groups, Covid Relief Emergency Loan, up to ₹25,000 to buy raw material, working capital or for household expenses. Existing borrowers too could avail this facility, Mr. Manjunath said.

During the meeting, the Dharmadhikari urged all members to ensure discipline in life, including maintaining social distancing, taking care of elders at home etc., and stop spread of COVID-19.