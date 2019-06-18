SIT competent to handle investigation, says Home Minister

Rejecting the BJP’s demand for handing over the multi-crore IMA scam to CBI, Home Minister M.B. Patil said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team constituted by the State government was competent enough to handle the case.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Patil questioned the reasoning behind BJP’s trust in the central investigating agency that the saffron party was known to have severely criticised during the UPA regime.

Mr. Patil said he had complete faith in the capability of the State police to handle the case and even claimed he was aware the path the issue would take if it was handed over to CBI.

He said there was no question of sparing anybody involved in the scam that had claimed the investments of thousands of people from not only parts of Karnataka, but also other parts of the country.

The main aim of the State government was to ensure that the investors got back their money and the property of the scamsters was confiscated.

The government will further take necessary steps to prevent such companies from operating, he said.