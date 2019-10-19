Siddaramaiah to call on senior leaders in an attempt at unity

With many Congress leaders pitching strongly for “collective leadership” and complaints growing about newly-appointed Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah not taking everyone along, the latter is now expected to personally call on senior leaders in the next few days to project unity in the party.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi, at their recent meeting, had emphasised that Mr. Siddaramaiah should focus on strengthening the party by seeking cooperation and support of all leaders. This was following reports that several seniors, including H.K. Patil, K.H. Muniyappa, and B.K. Hariprasad, had expressed unhappiness over his style of functioning. These leaders had also skipped a meeting convened by AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal a few days ago.

Sources in the Congress said Mr. Siddaramaiah realises now that he cannot build the party if faction fights continue and the organisation needed the support of all senior leaders “as each one has different strengths”. To involve all leaders and arrive at a consensus in the selection of candidates for 15 Assembly constituencies, which would go to bypolls on December 5, it is learnt that Mr. Siddaramaiah has planned to call on leaders.

He is expected to call on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Mr. Muniyappa, and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily to discuss issues related to the party, sources said. He is also expected to hold discussions with senior leaders at the district level during tours. Meanwhile, Mr. Muniyappa told presspersons that it was Mr. Siddaramaiah’s duty to take together all senior party leaders to ensure the victory of candidates in the bypolls.