Siddaramaiah sceptical about CM’s ability to secure Karnataka’s dues from Centre

Former Chief Minister claims the Centre owes more than ₹11,300 crore

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah expressed scepticism over Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's ability to secure Karnataka's share of grants from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on July 31, he said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was unable to secure Karnataka's dues despite being in the BJP for the most part of his political career while expressing doubts over the ability of his successor, Mr. Bommai, who had joined the BJP from Janata Dal, in this regard.

The Centre had not paid Karnataka's GST dues amounting to more than ₹11,300 crore, he said, let alone grants for various works, including rehabilitation of flood-affected persons.

He emphasised the need for Mr. Bommai to constitute his Cabinet at the earliest. He contended that one person cannot run the government, particularly when the State is facing challenges like COVID-19 and floods.

Till the new Cabinet is constituted, the Chief Minister should give instructions to officials and ensure proper administration of the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru to participate in the divisional level meeting of the Congress party. AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will be presiding over the meeting.