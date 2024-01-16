GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah ridicules PM for ‘ignoring’ Karnataka issues; says PM is sleeping on State issues

January 16, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not acting on the State’s request for drought relief and remarked that he is always sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka.

“When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR & BJP’s campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said on social media platform X on Tuesday. The post mentioned the ₹30,000 crore losses due to drought this year, which, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, was the worst drought the State had faced in the last 47 years.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “A stark reality in Karnataka where Central funds are reduced or denied, aspirations of Kannadigas are neglected and relief funds from the Union government are yet to reach the farmers. His [Mr. Modi] mantra? Ignore. Neglect. Sleep. Repeat!”

Slamming the BJP parliamentarians for maintaining silence, the Chief Minister said: “BJP MPs’ mantra? Maintain silence. Betray Kannadigas and allow Modi to sleep peacefully. Wake up, Mr. Prime Minister! Time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka!”

Meanwhile, the Centre released ₹348.8 crore on Monday as part of the second instalment of the Centre’s share in the State Disaster Relief Fund under the 15th Finance Commission recommendation. The tranche is part of the total ₹1,783 crore released to Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand besides Karnataka. The amount has been released after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved it.

