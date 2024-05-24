GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Siddaramaiah recalls how his plan for inter-caste marriage did not materialise

Published - May 24, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having breakfast at Mylari hotel in Mysuru on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having breakfast at Mylari hotel in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went on a trip down memory lane to recall how his plan to marry a girl outside his caste turned futile.

Speaking at a function organised by Janaspandana Trust and Manava Mantapa in Mysuru on Thursday to launch a website for registration of inter-caste couples, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his days as a student of law and his friendship with a girl outside his caste, whom he wished to marry.

He confessed that his plans failed as the girl did not agree. “When I was studying law, I was friends with a girl,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah amid cheers from audience. “Though I wanted to marry her, neither her family nor she agreed,” he said before adding that he finally had to marry a girl from his own caste.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah batted for inter-caste marriages and said more inter-caste marriages should be encouraged so that caste inequalities are removed from the society.

He said his government would extend complete support and cooperation for inter-caste marriages. Regretting that the caste system was deeply entrenched in the society, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the efforts of several people to eradicate caste system had so far failed.

He said inter-caste marriages will promote economic and social equality in the society. He cited B.R. Ambedkar to say that political independence in the country will not be successful as long as economic independence and social equality is not achieved.

Mylari Hotel

On Friday morning, Mr. Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, besides former MLA Yathindra, visited Mylari hotel in Nazarbad for breakfast.

Taking to X, earlier Twitter, the Chief Minister said he was reminded of his student days in Mysuru while having breakfast at the hotel. Claiming that the unforgettable memories of his life were associated with Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mysuru was not only his birthplace, but also a city that gave him life.

“Even though I am away physically, Mysuru’s memories are always close to my heart,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.